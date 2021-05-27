COLLEGE GOLF: Wranglers put four on WJCAC team

Odessa College golfer Jaden Chavez hits out of a bunker during a practice round on May 7 at Odessa Country Club. (TONY VENEGAS|ODESSA AMERICAN)

The Odessa College golf team had four players named to the first team on the Western Junior College Athlete Conference All-Conference squad released Wednesday.

Will Adams, Sangha Park, Marcelo Garza and Jaden Chavez were all honored.

Midland College’s Walt Williams was the Coach of the Year after the Chaparrals won the conference championship.

Samual McKenzie, Adam Coull, Aston Castillo and JT Pittman, all of Midland College, also earned first-team recognition.

Russell Dettmering of Western Texas College was the Player of the Year.