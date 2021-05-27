If You're Having A June Baby, These Summery Names Are *So* Perfect

You're making major progress on your wedding checklist. Some of the big items, like saying "yes" to a gorgeous dress, locking down a dream venue, and picking out delicious treats to serve at the reception, have been crossed off your list. While those are major things that take priority, you can’t forget about the small stuff either. Nowadays, a proper wedding hashtag is as necessary as your bouquet of flowers. (OK, maybe that's a little dramatic, but it still plays a crucial part on your special day.) It helps keep every picture organized in one easy-to-search-for tag on Instagram. As important as they are, coming up with your own funny wedding hashtags can be difficult AF — so Elite Daily is here to help.