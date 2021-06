Jimmy Carter was the strangest American president of the last half-century, and that is saying a lot. He was a small-town farmer of the American South and a worldly Navy engineer; he was a proponent of civil rights who never felt comfortable with Northern liberals; he was a devout Southern Baptist who alienated evangelicals; and, most startling, he was a seasoned politician (elected to the Georgia Senate and the governorship before the presidency) but hated politics — he believed it was “sinful,” his closest advisers observed.