Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Odessa, TX

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Odessa College wins nailbiter to stay alive

By OA Sports
Posted by 
Odessa American
Odessa American
 23 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aXu46_0aCcvT5v00
Odessa College's Marijn Crouwel (17) swings at pitch against Howard College during the second inning on May 3 at the OC Softball Complex. (Jacob Ford|Odessa American)

YUMA, ARIZ. Marijn Crouwel’s one-out double in the bottom of the seventh drove in Hunter Harkrider and the Odessa College softball team defeated Central Alabama 6-5 in a consolation-bracket game of the NJCAA Division I Softball National Championship Wednesday at the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex.

Odessa College (38-10) advanced to face the loser of the Wallace State-Grayson game Wednesday evening.

Odessa College survived a wild top of the seventh when Central Alabama loaded the bases with no outs.

A single drove in one run, but the Lady Wranglers were able to get an out at third base on the play. A popup and groundout got them out of the inning to set up Crouwel’s game winner.

Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
775
Followers
187
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
Local
Arizona Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
City
Yuma, AZ
Yuma, AZ
Sports
Odessa, TX
College Sports
Odessa, TX
Sports
Local
Arizona College Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Odessa College#College Softball#Nailbiter#Central Alabama#State Grayson#The Lady Wranglers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
Kissimmee, FLPosted by
NBC News

Pence heckled at conservative event with shouts of 'traitor'

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Mike Pence was heckled Friday with calls of “traitor” as he delivered remarks at a conservative policy conference in Kissimmee, Florida. At first, Pence was greeted by cheers when he appeared on stage at the Faith and Freedom Coalition event, which was billed as charting...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Fed up with Congress, Democratic activists worried about state voter restrictions take matters into their own hands

(CNN) — The Republican brick wall blocking election overhaul legislation in the Senate is forcing Democratic activists to get creative. They're striking out on their own in key states, attempting to arm their voters with tools to circumvent scores of new state bills moving through GOP-controlled legislatures that will make it harder for many of their voters to vote.