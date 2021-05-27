COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Odessa College wins nailbiter to stay alive

Odessa College's Marijn Crouwel (17) swings at pitch against Howard College during the second inning on May 3 at the OC Softball Complex. (Jacob Ford|Odessa American)

YUMA, ARIZ. Marijn Crouwel’s one-out double in the bottom of the seventh drove in Hunter Harkrider and the Odessa College softball team defeated Central Alabama 6-5 in a consolation-bracket game of the NJCAA Division I Softball National Championship Wednesday at the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex.

Odessa College (38-10) advanced to face the loser of the Wallace State-Grayson game Wednesday evening.

Odessa College survived a wild top of the seventh when Central Alabama loaded the bases with no outs.

A single drove in one run, but the Lady Wranglers were able to get an out at third base on the play. A popup and groundout got them out of the inning to set up Crouwel’s game winner.