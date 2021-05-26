Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

From the Files, Week of May 26

Chippewa Herald
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleA Meteor. Those who were so fortunate to be up and out of doors on Wednesday evening last, had an opportunity of witnessing a most brilliant display of aerial fireworks. At about 11 o’clock a meteor of great size and brilliancy passed over our slumbering city. Its pathway was marked by a very bright streak of light, which remained visible for at least five minutes. It was a most singular and rare phenomenon; and had astronomers been able to have forewarned us of its coming, every eye would have been open and eagerly looking for its appearance.

chippewa.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cemeteries#Evergreen Cemetery#Egg White#The K S#Grand Army#The Ludington Guard#Board Of Zoning Appeals#Mcdonald S Corp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
Houlton, MEthecounty.me

Houlton area From our Files – Week of June 21, 2021

New signs welcome travelers — The Houlton Chamber of Commerce has just erected on all main roads leading into Houlton large signs bearing the words “You are now entering Houlton”. During the last few years many tourists coming into town have asked, “What town is this?” The signs are for...
Lassen County, CAsusanvillestuff.com

From the Files of the Lassen Historical Society: Jackson Pollock

Jackson Pollock made a huge impression in the art world with his abstract impressionism style of painting. His unique work, which appears to most to be paint splashes and drips, earned him the nickname of ‘Jack the Dripper’, but he has won world acclaim, and his work, Number 17A, sold for $200 million at auction. He is, definitely, one of the world’s most famous abstract artists.
Eau Claire, WILeader-Telegram

From Our Files 06/18/21

Marshfield Clinic Health System releases plans to build a hospital with a cancer center on West Avenue in Eau Claire on the site of The Plaza Hotel & Suiites, which will be razed. 10 years ago — 2011. Ten-year-old Jacob Hemmingson-Seaton of Altoona saves friend Doug Gjerdahl, who fell from...
Menomonie, WIChippewa Herald

From the Files, Week of June 16

John H. Knapp, Esq., is putting up a building 34x50 feet in size to be used for a greenhouse, an office, a room for his gardener, and a tool room. The greenhouse is 20x50, heated by a furnace, the heat transmitted by hot water circulation in pipes. Mr. Knapp will have a miniature Florida even in this frigid northern climate.
Georgia StateChippewa Herald

From the Files, Week of June 23

The Knapp, Stout & Co.’s pond is in a most crowded condition in the way of logs that was ever known on the authority of that venerable individual, the “oldest inhabitant.” The “sorters” at the head of the pond are sending the medium-sized logs through to Downsville and turning the large and long logs aside into the old river channel near the cemetery. There are now upward of 200 acres closely covered with logs. There appears to be a good crop.