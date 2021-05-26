From the Files, Week of May 26

A Meteor. Those who were so fortunate to be up and out of doors on Wednesday evening last, had an opportunity of witnessing a most brilliant display of aerial fireworks. At about 11 o’clock a meteor of great size and brilliancy passed over our slumbering city. Its pathway was marked by a very bright streak of light, which remained visible for at least five minutes. It was a most singular and rare phenomenon; and had astronomers been able to have forewarned us of its coming, every eye would have been open and eagerly looking for its appearance.