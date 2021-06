JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Around the First Coast News station, he was known as Bob. Robert "Bob" Levey did many things in his 37 years at First Coast News, but often you could find him working audio for the evening newscasts. He retired from the station in 1995. So when the news came in that he was the victim of a murder, there was shock. Then the questions, why would someone kill him and who did it?