Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives inspects thousands of federally licensed gun dealers and manufacturers, from local pawn shops to big-box retailers. While inspectors uncover violations at more than half of businesses, most violators go unpunished. This database contains inspection reports for nearly 2,000 licensees inspected between 2015 and 2017 which received revocations, warnings, or other penalties during their inspections. Explore the map to find gun dealers that were disciplined in your area, or browse by state, outcome, or violation. Read more about the data here.