310 S 3rd, Selah, WA 98942

Its all about location, this updated Selah rambler that is just a short walk to schools, parks and shops. It boasts an oversized, fully fenced backyard, and updated kitchen, fresh paint, and detached garage just to name a few. As you walk up you are greeted by the sweetest front patio, perfectly suited for long summer evenings. Offering two living spaces inside makes it the perfect home for a family. This home has been well loved and is ready for its new owners.