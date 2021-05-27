Julio Jones contract details, would the Falcons absorb any of his salary to finalize a trade?

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Julio Jones wants to be traded to a contender, but only one with a “big-armed QB” who can deliver the deep ball. Josina Anderson reported recently that a team involved in the chase for Jones said, “everyone is giving (the Falcons) time to think about it….” Anderson mentioned that these comments come from a team that prefers to deal a high mid-round pick for Jones, while Terry Fontenot also absorbs a “good share” of the seven-time Pro Bowler’s salary. With the return being that low, I could potentially see this strung out as Fontenot refuses to trade him away for pennies. I recently compiled every substantiated report of teams interested at one point in time, and the list is below.