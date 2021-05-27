Julio Jones contract details, would the Falcons absorb any of his salary to finalize a trade?
Back in 2011, after being drafted sixth overall, Julio Jones signed a four-year rookie deal worth $16.2 million. He has since signed two more extensions, one in 2015 that was worth $71.3 million over five years, and then a second one, which is causing the headaches for the Falcons today. In September of 2019, the Falcons and Jones agreed to a massive extension — with two years left on his current deal — worth $66 million over three additional years, and it was fully guaranteed.www.sportstalkatl.com