Beatles collaborator Klaus Voormann on George Harrison: “He was a cocky little boy”

Less a biography and more of a musical appreciation, WITHIN YOU WITHOUT YOU: Listening to George Harrison will be published in late 2023 or early 2024. “George Harrison has always been my favorite Beatle,” says Rogovoy, a longtime music critic and contributing editor at The Forward. “Revolver was my first Beatles album, and of course that one is often thought of as ‘George’s album,’ kicking off with his song ‘Taxman’ and including two other of his compositions—the most he had on a Beatles album up until that point.”