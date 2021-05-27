Beatles collaborator Klaus Voormann on George Harrison: “He was a cocky little boy”
German producer and Beatles collaborator Klaus Voormann has reflected on the first time he saw the band’s George Harrison perform, pre-fame. During a recent interview with Uncut magazine, Voorman recalled attending an early Beatles show at Hamburg’s Kaiserkeller in 1960. “The first time I saw George he was only 17 years of age. He was very different to how he was later,” he said. “He was a cocky little boy! This band he was with was completely unknown.”tonedeaf.thebrag.com