Dean Pees exudes confidence about the Falcons pass rush

Many players undrafted by the NFL and not offered free agent contracts receive invites to try out for teams in one way or another, and while some of those invites lead to long NFL careers, many of them don’t lead to much. But even by those standards, what happened to former Austin Peay Governors defensive back Juantarius Bryant was unfortunate. On Wednesday, Bryant (#26 above, seen in a Dec. 14, 2019 game) showed up at the Atlanta Falcons’ facility based on a minicamp tryout offer he thought he’d received from Falcons’ defensive coordinator Dean Pees, but when he got there, he found out that it had been someone impersonating Pees who had texted him, and that the Falcons didn’t have a tryout spot for him. Here’s the tweet about this Bryant sent Saturday: