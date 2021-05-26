Cancel
Dean Pees exudes confidence about the Falcons pass rush

By Alex Lord
sportstalkatl.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a call with 92.9 The Game, Dean Pees addressed the elephant that has been present in Atlanta’s defensive room for years — the inability to rush the passer consistently. His confidence should inspire optimism among Falcons fans because he’s speaking facts. In 2017, the Titans had one of the worst defenses in the league, particularly against the pass. The personnel afforded to Pees when he came over from Baltimore in 2018 is similar to the Falcons now — average at best. Even with Grady Jarrett, Dante Fowler, Deion Jones, and Foye Oluokun, Atlanta’s defense is still lacking in the personnel department. The Titans 2018 defense experienced growth in every area but was particularly effective on third downs and preventing explosive plays.

www.sportstalkatl.com
Falcons 2021 draft class: Full breakdown of all nine players

The Atlanta Falcons added nine players in the 2021 NFL draft and after breaking down all nine individually, we thought it’d be convenient to combine them into one big draft report.. So below you can check out all nine profiles for the 2021 Falcons rookie draft class. Round 1 (No....
A way too early grade of the Falcons draft

As you’ll hear from nearly every knowledgeable football fan, there is absolutely no reason to put any weight in draft grades before the players even take a snap in the NFL. Still, that doesn’t make it any less fun of an exercise. These are more like opinionated predictions than anything, and it’s always interesting to look back six months from now and see how those opinions have changed after watching them play against top-level competition. NFL.com gave the Falcons the highest draft grade out of all 32 teams with an A+ mark. I’m not as bullish on Atlanta’s draft class, but I still believe Terry Fontenot stuck to his game plan of taking the best player available, which should pay dividends this season.
Isaiah Oliver could find his niche as a nickel back in Dean Pees defense

Isaiah Oliver started last season at right cornerback opposite A.J. Terrell but moved inside to the slot after Darqueze Dennard returned from injury and Raheem Morris took over for Dan Quinn. Slot corners are usually responsible for supporting against the run more than they would on the boundary due to their proximity to the line of scrimmage, and Oliver looked much more comfortable in this area. Playing inside instead of on the boundary allows him to be more proactive in blitz packages too, which is exactly what Dean Pees tasks his nickel backs with.
Eagles will open 2021 regular season at Falcons

The Eagles' entire 2021 regular-season schedule will be announced Wednesday evening at 7:45 PM exclusively here on PhiladelphiaEagles.com and the team's social media channels, but FOX offered a sneak peek by revealing that Week 1 will present a Battle of the Birds in Atlanta against the Falcons on Sunday, September 12 at 1 PM.
Falcons: EDGE could be cause for concern if Dean Pees can’t scheme pressure

Terry Fontenot addressed holes in the Falcons roster over the course of the offseason by signing a handful of veterans to one-year deals (Mike Davis is the only free agent signing to get a multi-year deal) that are very team-friendly. This allowed Fontenot to approach the draft with a best player available strategy, but only addressing the EDGE position by signing Barkevious Mingo made the need for drafting one paramount. Eventually, in the fifth round, the Falcons selected Adetokunbo Ogundeji out of Notre Dame. The two minimal additions could be cause for concern, but there is one major difference between last season and this season’s defense, Dean Pees.
Atlanta Falcons: Playoff bid all depends on the defensive improvements

The Atlanta Falcons haven’t had such a great run over the past three seasons, and that is honestly an understatement. A team that made a run to the Super Bowl just a few years ago has since fallen off the map and finished the 2020 season with just a 4-12 record. As a result, though, the Falcons held the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL Draft, where they selected prolific TE Kyle Pitts.
What will a Falcons defense look like under Dean Pees?

D Orlando Ledbetter joined Dukes & Bell to talk about Falcons rookie mini-camp and told the guys what a Falcons defense might look like under new defensive coordinator Dean Pees?. Ledbetter talked about how the Falcons defense might look under new coordinator Pees. “He’s going to try to play from...
Falcons post-draft roster preview: Safety edition

No other position on the Falcons roster has undergone as dramatic a change as safety. Atlanta entered the 2020 season discussing how it might deploy Keanu Neal, Ricardo Allen and Damontae Kazee in essentially a three-safety nickel package. Now, none of those players are on the roster, and the Falcons are resetting at the position under a new regime.
Falcons with experience in the new offensive and defensive systems

The Falcons first-year regime brings in wildly different systems than the previous regime deployed, which normally requires different personnel. Arthur Smith will implement a wide zone rushing attack that uses play-action once the run is established. Dean Pees brings a base 3-4 defense but one that runs multiple fronts and coverages on the back end — a true multiple defense, able to switch between odd and even fronts. Both systems require specific players for them to succeed.
Game-by-game preview of the Eagles' 2021 schedule

Week 1 at Atlanta Falcons (Sun., Sept. 12, 1 PM on FOX/94WIP) Record vs. Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium: 0-1 Key additions: Head Coach Arthur Smith, Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees, TE Kyle Pitts, S Richie Grant, LB Barkevious Mingo, CB Fabian Moreau, RB Mike Davis, S Erik Harris. Key departures:...
Someone posed as Falcons’ DC Dean Pees to offer Juantarius Bryant a minicamp tryout, which Bryant only found out was fake on arrival

Many players undrafted by the NFL and not offered free agent contracts receive invites to try out for teams in one way or another, and while some of those invites lead to long NFL careers, many of them don’t lead to much. But even by those standards, what happened to former Austin Peay Governors defensive back Juantarius Bryant was unfortunate. On Wednesday, Bryant (#26 above, seen in a Dec. 14, 2019 game) showed up at the Atlanta Falcons’ facility based on a minicamp tryout offer he thought he’d received from Falcons’ defensive coordinator Dean Pees, but when he got there, he found out that it had been someone impersonating Pees who had texted him, and that the Falcons didn’t have a tryout spot for him. Here’s the tweet about this Bryant sent Saturday:
A.J. Terrell looking forward to working with Falcons' DC Dean Pees

A.J. Terrell was one of the bright spots in Atlanta's defense last season. Terrell, the Falcons' first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, arrived with high expectations and more than lived up to them. After a tremendous career at Clemson and starting in the College Football Playoff National Championship game...
Falcons DC Dean Pees compares Grady Jarrett to 5-Time Pro Bowler

After the Falcons hired Arthur Smith to be their new head coach, Smith brought legendary Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees out of retirement to lead that unit here in Atlanta. Pees, who won a pair of Super Bowls for two different teams (Patriots in 2005 and Ravens in 2013), walked in to a situation where there were some questions about the defense, but who the best player on that side of the ball isn't one of them.
Justin Jefferson: Joe Burrow Has More Swag Than Kirk Cousins, Not Afraid of Hits

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson appeared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Tuesday and was asked to compare and contrast his former quarterback at LSU, Joe Burrow, with his current quarterback, Kirk Cousins. And Jefferson said the main difference boiled down to swagger (2:58 mark):. "Kirk and Joe...
USA Today believes the Bears have a solid quarterback situation

There wasn’t a whole lot of confidence in the Chicago Bears’ quarterback room this offseason. After letting Mitchell Trubisky walk in free agency, Chicago added veteran Andy Dalton to serve as their starting quarterback with Nick Foles still on the roster. So it was safe to say no one was expecting much.
Philadelphia Eagles boast near-elite pass rush with Kerrigan’s addition

Ryan Kerrigan #91, Philadelphia Eagles (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) This is one of those bold moves that you’ve been waiting on if you’re a Philadelphia Eagles fan. No, it’s actually better than that. Dare we say that this is one of those moves that every Birds fan can actually shake hands and agree on? When was the last time that happened?