Dean Pees exudes confidence about the Falcons pass rush
On a call with 92.9 The Game, Dean Pees addressed the elephant that has been present in Atlanta’s defensive room for years — the inability to rush the passer consistently. His confidence should inspire optimism among Falcons fans because he’s speaking facts. In 2017, the Titans had one of the worst defenses in the league, particularly against the pass. The personnel afforded to Pees when he came over from Baltimore in 2018 is similar to the Falcons now — average at best. Even with Grady Jarrett, Dante Fowler, Deion Jones, and Foye Oluokun, Atlanta’s defense is still lacking in the personnel department. The Titans 2018 defense experienced growth in every area but was particularly effective on third downs and preventing explosive plays.www.sportstalkatl.com