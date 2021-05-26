Report: 2022 NFL salary cap ceiling set, what does it mean for the Falcons?
According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the NFL and NFLPA have agreed on the 2022 salary-cap ceiling:. As expected, there was a pretty healthy increase for the 2022 season, particularly due to a 2021 season with full stands. There will be a massive increase going into 2023 when the NFL’s new television deal with Amazon takes effect. However, what does this spike in salary cap space mean for the Falcons going into the next offseason?www.sportstalkatl.com