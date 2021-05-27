Cancel
Law Enforcement

Explore Nearly 2,000Gun Dealer Inspection Reports

By Daniel Nass
The Trace
The Trace
 23 days ago
Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives inspects thousands of federally licensed gun dealers and manufacturers, from local pawn shops to big-box retailers. While inspectors uncover violations at more than half of businesses, most violators go unpunished. This database contains inspection reports for nearly 2,000 licensees inspected between 2015 and 2017 which received revocations, warnings, or other penalties during their inspections. Explore the map to find gun dealers that were disciplined in your area, or browse by state, outcome, or violation. Read more about the data here.

The Trace is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to expanding coverage of guns in the United States.

Here’s How to Investigate Gun Store Inspections in Your Area

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives inspects thousands of licensed gun dealers and manufacturers each year, but what happens in those investigations is rarely revealed to the public. The Trace has built a new database that provides details on nearly 2,000 inspections during which the ATF found gun dealers in violation of federal regulations. The materials are the foundation of the investigation we published with USA TODAY, which shows that the ATF often bends over backward to go easy on stores that flout the rules and jeopardize public safety.
