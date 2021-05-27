Explore Nearly 2,000Gun Dealer Inspection Reports

A 45-year-old man from Georgia short on weed connections faces a charge of making false reports to law enforcement after telling police in Florida that he had been robbed by a woman he didn’t know, but later admitted she was his dealer. Kelly Dion Beavers reportedly told officers with the Ocala Police Department that the woman robbed him while he and his girlfriend had pulled into the middle of a road to check the vehicle’s front tire, according to a police report cited by Ocala News . Approached by the woman who asked for a ride, Beavers told police he said that he didn’t have any money on him. That is when he reported she whipped out a 9-mm gun and “asked if he had any money now.” He said he produced US$40 that she took before running north. Man calls cops on ex-girlfriend for stealing his pot Weed dealer runs from cops, who later find him hiding in a bush U.K. man learns it’s not a good idea to sell weed in front of a parked police officer While investigating the report, however, Beavers allegedly changed his story about not knowing the woman. In fact, he had seen her a few days earlier when, again, she had asked for a ride. He said he declined, but gave her US$7, according to Ocala News . However, the story changed once again after officers asked Beavers to go through a photo line-up and the police learned that he may recently have been with the woman at a hotel. When the officers produced a video of the woman and Beavers at the local hotel, he admitted that he had lied and had not been robbed… while checking out the vehicle tire. But a few days earlier, he told police, the woman —… Excerpt only …