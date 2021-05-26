Braves Report: Marcell Ozuna out at least six weeks

After reports came out that Marcell Ozuna dislocated two fingers sliding into third base last night, it appears the Braves are getting a rough timetable for his return. Ozuna wasn’t having his best season, but he had been better of late. Over his past seven games, Ozuna posted six hits, four runs batted in, two walks, and a home run while only striking out three times. As much as it stings to lose a guy like Marcell for almost two months, the fact that the Braves lack the depth to replace him hurts even more.