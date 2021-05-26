Cancel
Cleveland County, NC

NC parents charged after toddler shot; Deputies say they lied about it being a drive-by shooting

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — Cleveland County deputies say the parents of a 2-year-old boy shot in the Lawndale community were actually the ones who shot the child, and not someone driving by. WCNC Charlotte first reported on the shooting that unfolded before 10 a.m. along Douglas Street on May 9....

Lawndale, NC
Cleveland County, NC
Charlotte, NC
Cleveland County, NC
Cleveland, NC
