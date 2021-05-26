Cancel
Arizona State

Plan to Go with Geography

By Bette Mroz For the Sahuarita Sun
sahuaritasun.com
 8 days ago

Geography is a living, breathing subject, constantly adapting itself to change … For me, geography is a great adventure with a purpose. — Michael Palin. Give your children a great adventure this summer. Plan to give them a well-rounded education with fun. Give them an awareness of physical features of Earth and knowledge of political boundaries and people. Give them a fascination with different countries and different people. Help them to know the difference between a continent and a country, even the names and features of states. If you are planning a family vacation, explore the area on the computer before you go so they know the natural formations that make that state or locale unique.

www.sahuaritasun.com
State
Arizona State
Person
Michael Palin
