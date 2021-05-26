Plan to Go with Geography

Geography is a living, breathing subject, constantly adapting itself to change … For me, geography is a great adventure with a purpose. — Michael Palin. Give your children a great adventure this summer. Plan to give them a well-rounded education with fun. Give them an awareness of physical features of Earth and knowledge of political boundaries and people. Give them a fascination with different countries and different people. Help them to know the difference between a continent and a country, even the names and features of states. If you are planning a family vacation, explore the area on the computer before you go so they know the natural formations that make that state or locale unique.