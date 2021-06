Mr. Gerald W. Sims, died on Sunday, May 9, 2021 after a long illness. Family and friends are welcome to visit at The Turner home, 1340 Turner Road, Elberton, Georgia, on Sunday, May 16, 2021, from 2-4pm. Mrs. Sims has requested that there be no food or flowers. Online condolences may also be sent to the family by visiting www.coileandhallfd.com. Coile and Hall Funeral Directors of Hartwell Georgia, is in charge of the arrangements.