The Tampa Bay Lightning and the New York Islanders are tied up 1-1 in the semis after the Bolts rebounded with a 4-2 win in Game 2. The series now heads to the New York where the Islanders will enjoy home-ice advantage for the next two games. The hosts will be eager to bank on that advantage but according to betting markets the NHL odds are stacked against them In fact, the Lightning are the slight faves for Game 3. Do the bookies have it right?