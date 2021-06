The Colonial Pipeline cyberattack in the US demonstrated how widespread the impact of a hack can be. But Canada's pipeline industry has robust cybersecurity measures in place. One of the most disruptive cyberattacks in history is drawing public attention to an issue that has long been on the radar of the Canadian pipeline industry: cybersecurity. It has been identified as one of the most serious economic and national security challenges we face, not only as an industry, but as a country.