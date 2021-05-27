Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Castro, Parmer by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for the Panhandle of and northwestern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Castro; Parmer The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Parmer County in the Panhandle of Texas Castro County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 831 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lazbuddie, or 13 miles northwest of Earth, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Dimmitt, Easter, Lazbuddie and Nazareth. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...70MPH