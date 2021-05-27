Severe Weather Statement issued for Cherry, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 18:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cherry; Sheridan THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN CHERRY AND EAST CENTRAL SHERIDAN COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for the Panhandle of and north central Nebraska. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service North Platte.