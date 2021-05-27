Special Weather Statement issued for Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Northampton by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 21:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Berks; Carbon; Lehigh; Northampton A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTH CENTRAL BERKS...NORTHERN LEHIGH...CARBON AND WEST CENTRAL NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES At 932 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Tuscarora, or near Tamaqua, moving east at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Lehighton, Bethlehem, Northampton, Palmerton, Jim Thorpe, Hamburg, Slatington, Nesquehoning, Weatherly, Walnutport, New Mahoning, Neffs, Coffeetown, New Tripoli, Berlinsville, Emerald, Danielsville, Wanamakers, Beltzville State Park and Penn Forest Reservoir. This includes Northeast Extension between mile markers 60 and 88. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.alerts.weather.gov