Castro County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Castro, Parmer by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 20:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for the Panhandle of and northwestern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Castro; Parmer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BAILEY...SOUTHEASTERN PARMER...SOUTHWESTERN CASTRO AND NORTHWESTERN LAMB COUNTIES At 832 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles northwest of Lazbuddie to 4 miles east of Needmore, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Muleshoe, Sudan, Needmore and Lazbuddie. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Will County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Will by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 16:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Will A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL WILL...SOUTHEASTERN COOK AND WEST CENTRAL LAKE COUNTIES At 435 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Goodenow, or near Crete, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters reported a funnel cloud near Goodenow. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Chicago Heights, St. John, Sauk Village, Lynwood, Glenwood and Ford Heights around 445 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Crown Point, Dyer, Schererville, Lansing, Highland, Munster, Merrillville and Griffith. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Starbuck, WAPosted by
Starbuck Daily

Starbuck Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Starbuck: Saturday, June 26: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Sunday, June 27: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Monday, June 28: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Tuesday, June 29: Sunny during the day; while clear
Castro County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Castro, Parmer by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 21:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Castro; Parmer SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL PARMER AND NORTHWESTERN CASTRO COUNTIES UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT At 1123 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Bovina, or 10 miles southwest of Friona, moving northeast at 40 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Friona, Bovina, Summerfield and Black. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for the Panhandle of Texas.
Castro County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Castro, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 00:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Castro; Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR CASTRO AND SWISHER COUNTIES At 1231 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles southeast of Hereford to 7 miles northwest of Hart to 6 miles northeast of Earth, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tulia, Dimmitt, Hart, Kress, Happy and Nazareth. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Castro County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Castro by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 00:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Castro A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR CASTRO AND SWISHER COUNTIES At 1231 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles southeast of Hereford to 7 miles northwest of Hart to 6 miles northeast of Earth, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tulia, Dimmitt, Hart, Kress, Happy and Nazareth. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Castro County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Castro by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 00:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Castro A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR EASTERN CASTRO AND SWISHER COUNTIES At 1246 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles east of Happy to 6 miles northwest of Tulia to 5 miles northeast of Hart, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tulia, Hart and Happy. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Castro County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Castro, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 00:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Castro; Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR EASTERN CASTRO AND SWISHER COUNTIES At 1246 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles east of Happy to 6 miles northwest of Tulia to 5 miles northeast of Hart, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tulia, Hart and Happy. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Hale County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hale by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 00:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hale A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HALE...CASTRO...SWISHER AND NORTHERN LAMB COUNTIES At 1224 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of Hereford to 7 miles southeast of Dimmitt to 4 miles northeast of Earth, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Plainview, Tulia, Dimmitt, Olton, Hart, Earth, Kress, Happy, Easter, Halfway, Nazareth, Edmonson and Springlake. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Castro County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Castro, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 00:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Castro; Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR EASTERN CASTRO AND SWISHER COUNTIES At 1246 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles east of Happy to 6 miles northwest of Tulia to 5 miles northeast of Hart, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tulia, Hart and Happy. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Terry County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Terry, Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 16:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Terry; Yoakum A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN TERRY AND SOUTHEASTERN YOAKUM COUNTIES At 545 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southwest of Tokio, or 11 miles north of Seagraves, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 539 PM was reported nine miles southwest of Tokio. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tokio. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...60MPH
Terry County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Terry by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 16:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Terry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN TERRY COUNTY At 648 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles east of Seagraves Airport, or 12 miles east of Seagraves, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Terry County. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
Will County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Will by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 12:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern Illinois...and northwestern Indiana. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Will A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL WILL...SOUTHEASTERN COOK AND NORTHWESTERN LAKE COUNTIES At 1249 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Blue Island to Markham to Matteson, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Chicago, Hammond, Gary, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Calumet City, Chicago Heights, Roseland, South Shore, East Chicago, Lansing, Oak Forest, Harvey, Lockport, New Lenox, Homer Glen, Highland, Blue Island, Munster and Dolton. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH OEMC zones...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING. 10...11...and 12.
Castro County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Castro, Hale, Lamb by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 00:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Castro; Hale; Lamb A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HALE...CASTRO...SWISHER AND NORTHERN LAMB COUNTIES At 1224 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of Hereford to 7 miles southeast of Dimmitt to 4 miles northeast of Earth, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Plainview, Tulia, Dimmitt, Olton, Hart, Earth, Kress, Happy, Easter, Halfway, Nazareth, Edmonson and Springlake. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Castro County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Castro, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 00:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Castro; Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR CASTRO AND SWISHER COUNTIES At 1231 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles southeast of Hereford to 7 miles northwest of Hart to 6 miles northeast of Earth, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tulia, Dimmitt, Hart, Kress, Happy and Nazareth. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Quay County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Quay by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 16:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-26 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Quay A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN HARDING AND CENTRAL QUAY COUNTIES At 346 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ute Lake State Park, or 22 miles northeast of Tucumcari, moving southeast at 20 mph. Logan is in the path of this storm. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tucumcari, Logan and Ute Lake State Park. This includes Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 336 and 344. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Will County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Will by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Will A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WILL AND NORTHEASTERN KANKAKEE COUNTIES At 415 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Peotone, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Beecher. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Will County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Will by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Will A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL WILL...SOUTHEASTERN COOK AND WEST CENTRAL LAKE COUNTIES At 435 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Goodenow, or near Crete, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters reported a funnel cloud near Goodenow. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Chicago Heights, St. John, Sauk Village, Lynwood, Glenwood and Ford Heights around 445 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Crown Point, Dyer, Schererville, Lansing, Highland, Munster, Merrillville and Griffith. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Yoakum County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 16:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yoakum A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL YOAKUM COUNTY At 517 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southeast of Plains, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 507 PM, nickel size hail was reported in Plains. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Plains. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Will County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Will by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Will A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WILL AND NORTH CENTRAL KANKAKEE COUNTIES At 405 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Manteno, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar and spotter indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Manteno around 415 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Peotone and Beecher. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Terry County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Terry, Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 16:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Terry; Yoakum A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN TERRY AND SOUTHEASTERN YOAKUM COUNTIES At 541 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Tokio, or 11 miles northwest of Seagraves, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tokio. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH