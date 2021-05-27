Special Weather Statement issued for Graham, Norton by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 16:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Graham; Norton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN NORTON AND GRAHAM COUNTIES UNTIL 845 PM CDT At 832 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles northeast of Hill City, moving northeast at 35 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Hill City, Bogue, Nicodemus, Penokee and Saint Peter. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for northwestern and west central Kansas.alerts.weather.gov