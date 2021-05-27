Flood Advisory issued for Lamb by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 19:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lamb The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Hale County in northwestern Texas East Central Lamb County in northwestern Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 831 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Olton, Halfway and Fieldton.