Severe Weather Statement issued for Anne Arundel by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 21:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anne Arundel A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA...SOUTHWESTERN ANNE ARUNDEL SOUTHERN PRINCE GEORGES AND NORTHERN CHARLES COUNTIES At 928 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Friendly to near Saint Charles to 6 miles south of Fort Hunt, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Observed wind. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Waldorf, Clinton, Fort Washington, La Plata, National Harbor, Upper Marlboro, Andrews Air Force Base, Camp Springs, Oxon Hill, Rosaryville, Friendly, Marlton, Temple Hills, Marlow Heights, Dunkirk, Saint Charles, Accokeek, Bryans Road, Brandywine and Forest Heights. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH