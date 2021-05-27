Elon Musk on dinosaurs: if they had spaceships, they'd still be around

Elon Musk is on a tweet rampage again, this time it's not about space -- well, it is a little -- and more about... dinosaurs. The boss man behind SpaceX and Tesla as well as being The Dogefather, tweeted a meme about dinosaurs and followed it up with "If only they had spaceships, they'd still be around". I get the meme, but even if dinosaurs had spaceships it's not like they'd be thinking "oh nice, there's a spaceship over there... let's get into it, and fly off this planet!"