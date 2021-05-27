Entertainment venues prepare for a return to full-capacity crowds on June 4

“And as I’m trying not to break into a dead run, I keep asking myself: Where are the righteous lightning bolts? ”. This is a time when we’re all trying to adjust to the times we live in. Some of us are immediately successful; some of us seem reluctant to detach from the awkward and difficult life we’ve lived for the past year and a half. Others emerge from the living coma we’ve known as though there has never been anything else. We are the two principles of this fine play by Joseph Dougherty. We are the much-spoken-of relatives and associates of the two men at the center of the play “Chester Bailey.” Barrington Stage Company has found the perfect vehicle to usher us into the world again, using an entertainment contained within four walls, walls of permanence and not temporary structures such as tents, that speaks to the hard maladjustments that have imprisoned us for so long.