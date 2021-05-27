Cancel
Entertainment venues prepare for a return to full-capacity crowds on June 4

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEntertainment venues across New Jersey are getting ready to welcome back a full-capacity crowd – something they haven’t done in 15 months. The Stone Pony in Asbury Park is setting up the Southside Beer Garden next to the famed rock club. New Jersey’s The Nerds will play the venue’s first...

