Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Experts say those who are not inoculated against COVID -19 shouldn't rely on protection from those who are

By Dr. Partha Nandi
Posted by 
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 23 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rOvQm_0aCcr8kJ00

The US has hit a major milestone now that 50% of the adult population has been fully vaccinated. But COVID vaccine rates have recently slowed to a crawl. And experts are concerned that unvaccinated people are relying on the vaccinated for protection.

Let me be very clear, unvaccinated people should not rely on the vaccinated public for protection. It’s a bad idea.

Just because we now have half of the adult population vaccinated, and case numbers are down, doesn’t mean that the risk is not there. In fact, a recent analysis found that the risk was just a high as it was in January for those who haven’t yet been immunized to COVID-19.

What’s also concerning to me, is that a recent poll found a drop in those who were social distancing. So if unvaccinated people are gathering, and not taking precautions, then anyone who is infected could easily spread the virus to others. And with Memorial Day weekend just ahead of us, this could lead to more spread - just like what we had last year - if precautions are not taken by those who are unvaccinated.

VAccination rates are much lower for younger people. I’ll share with you the most recent demographic data. According to the CDC:

  • 7.6% of 18 to 24-year-olds have received at least one dose, while
  • 1.7% of 16- to 17-year-olds have received at least one dose, and lastly,
  • 1.4% of 12 to 15-year olds have received at least one dose.

Now, I know that many think that younger people don’t need to get the shots. Because they’re not at risk like older folks are.

While that’s true, kids can still get ill. Some become long haulers with lasting symptoms, thousands have been hospitalized and sadly hundreds have died. Plus, there are plenty of kids still getting infected, just last week they accounted for 20% of new cases.

For us to reach herd immunity and get this pandemic reined in, we really need the younger generations vaccinated. We’ve got to box in this virus to cut its chances of spreading and mutating into something more dangerous. And getting the younger ones vaccinated is key.

I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again, COVID-19 vaccines are effective and safe for people 12 years of age and up. And getting the shots are a great way to get our lives back normal again.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

Click here for a page with resources including a COVID-19 overview from the CDC, details on cases in Michigan, a timeline of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's orders since the outbreak, coronavirus' impact on Southeast Michigan, and links to more information from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the CDC and the WHO.

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

Find out how you can help businesses and restaurants struggling during the pandemic.

Also, get information about Rebound Mid Michigan , with stories, information, and more about coming back from COVID-19

Join the Rebound Mid Michigan Facebook Group .

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Southeast Michigan#Covid#Cdc#Johns Hopkins University#Rebound Mid Michigan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healththeadvocate.com

Letters: Respect the rights of those who don't want coronavirus vaccines

There is a 99% survival rate of COVID-19 and thousands of people die every year from the flu. Leaders and health officials pleaded with us to be considerate of that 1% high-risk group, for us to follow guidelines that would protect lives, because even though those people were high-risk they were not disposable and we agreed.
Public HealthMarietta Times

Health experts speak out against bill prohibiting vaccine mandates

Pediatricians and other infectious disease experts issued clear warnings about a proposed bill to weaken Ohio’s vaccination laws: Doing so would put children’s lives at risk and potentially expose the state to a resurgence of deadly viruses. A half-dozen medical experts implored lawmakers to reconsider approving a new law that...
Kidsdweb.news

Not All Experts Are Ready to Vaccinate Kids Against Covid

Lucien Wiggins, 12, arrived at Tufts Children’s Hospital by ambulance June 7 with chest pains, dizziness and high levels of a protein in his blood that indicated inflammation of his heart. The symptoms had begun a day earlier, the morning after his second vaccination with the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA shot. For...
Public Healthwibwnewsnow.com

Many Vaccinated People Avoiding Those Who Aren’t

If you’re already vaccinated against COVID-19, will you avoid people that you know have not had their shots? According to a recent survey, about half of you would answer “yes.”. A biotechnical products distribution company, MyBioSource.com, surveyed thirty-four hundred people nationwide, and found that – in Kansas – 48% of...
Birmingham, ALwbrc.com

New study suggests those who had COVID may not need vaccines

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new study shows that some people who had COVID-19 may not need to be vaccinated. But, not everyone agreed with the study’s findings. Alabama health leaders said the study is interesting, but they are not ready to say if you had and recovered from COVID-19 you don’t need a shot.
Sciencechemistryworld.com

Regeneron’s Covid-19 antibodies help those who can’t make their own

Regn-Cov2 reduces deaths and shortens hospitalisation for these patients, even when given at late stages of infection. An antibody combination from Regeneron reduces the risk of death from Covid-19, when given to severely ill patients who have no antibody response of their own, according to new trial results. Regn-Cov2 comprises...
Medical & Biotechpeninsula360press.com

Pfizer and AztraZeneca Vaccines Protect Against COVID-19 Delta Variant: Study

*This strain could be the dominant strain in the American union. Receiving two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines provides 96 percent protection against hospitalizations due to COVID-19 Delta variant, while Oxford-AstraZeneca's efficacy is 92 percent, according to a new study. British research. The B.1.617.2 (Delta) variant, detected in India for...