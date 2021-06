Democrats and Republicans in Washington may have finally found an issue they can both support. Earlier in June, the U.S. Senate passed the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act (USICA) which proposes significant changes to science and technology policy with an eye to U.S. China policy. Approved by a surprisingly bipartisan 68-32 vote, the bill merges Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer ’s (D-N.Y.) Endless Frontier Act and Sen. Robert Menendez ’s (D-N.J.) Strategic Competition Act. President Joe Biden has urged speedy passage of the bill in the House, where it’s headed next.