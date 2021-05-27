Cancel
'The Masked Singer' Finale Reveals Piglet as Winner: Here's the Identity of the Final Three Celebrities

By Michael Schneider
Laredo Morning Times
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleNick Lachey is hogging “The Masked Singer” spotlight. Disguised as the Piglet, the 98 Degrees star is taking home the bacon as Season 5’s big winner. Also revealed on Wednesday night’s finale, second place went to pop singer JoJo as the Black Swan. And in third place, hip-hop star Wiz Khalifa was unmasked as the Chameleon.

