PREP SOFTBALL: Baraboo comes from behind to beat Portage

On Senior night at Kent City, the Eagles beat the neighboring Spartans 9-3 in their last game before the District tournament. Seniors Alyssa Larson and Kenzie Bowers were honored before the game. Each girl was a four-year varsity starter with numerous softball achievements. Both girls put themselves in the Kent City softball record book. Larson got her first at bats of the season coming back from a knee injury. She went 1 for 3 with a single. Bowers was flawless at shortstop, including turning a 4-6-3 double play. Jacee Hoffman scattered 8 Spartan hits, struck out 2, and walked none from the pitching circle. At the plate, Samara Kolehouse and Kaila Krueger each ripped a triple and a single. Hoffman had a triple of her own. Savannah Miller and Lexi Bowers each had critical bunt singles to help the cause. The team is now 19-9 overall heading into district play.