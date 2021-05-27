Cancel
Portage, WI

PREP SOFTBALL: Baraboo comes from behind to beat Portage

By BROCK FRITZ
Wiscnews.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Baraboo High School softball team didn’t have much energy out of the gates Wednesday night. The Thunderbirds found it down the stretch, using some heads-up baserunning in a three-run seventh inning to rally for a 5-3 Badger North Conference win at Portage in their fifth game in five days.

www.wiscnews.com
Baraboo, WIWiscnews.com

