Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Jordanian King Abdullah II

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Secretary General Mathias Cormann in Paris. Secretary Blinken and Secretary General Cormann emphasized the enduring importance of the OECD as a body of like-minded countries committed to shared values and the pursuit of a greener and more sustainable and inclusive world, especially as the organization celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. In light of the service of the United States as Chair of this year’s Ministerial Council Meeting (MCM), they discussed priorities for the second part of the MCM, scheduled for October 7-8 in Paris. The MCM will focus on addressing shared priorities such as tackling climate change; supporting working families, international taxation, inclusive growth; and championing high standards in the digital economy.