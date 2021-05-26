NGK NTK NHRA Four-Wide NHRA Nationals Sportsman highlights
Rachel Meyer collected her second Top Alcohol Dragster title of the season, and Sean Bellemeur scored for the third time in Top Alcohol Funny Car to lead the list of NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series winners at the NGK NTK Four-Wide NHRA Nationals in Charlotte. The rest of the champions included David Barton, who went the distance in his first appearance in Comp, along with Pete D’Agnolo (Super Stock), Marion Stephenson (Stock), Billy Upton (Super Comp), Jim Perry (Super Gas), and Ronnie Proctor (Top Sportsman presented by Vortech Superchargers).www.nhra.com