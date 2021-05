Bulova recently unveiled two new limited edition chronographs as part of their ongoing Joseph Bulova Collection. This segment of the catalog is inspired by the brand’s founder, and focuses on heritage designs. These new chronographs in particular are inspired by an early Bulova chronograph introduced in 1941, and are the latest example of a brand taking on the proven format of reintroducing a classic design with the trappings of a modern watch (size, movement, and so forth). It’s not innovative, or even particularly creative, but it’s an undeniably attractive watch, and it will likely strike a chord with anyone who is already a fan of the brand.