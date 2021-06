Whenever a regular season comes to an end, there’s often more than a handful of players who not only exceed expectations but elevate their stature in the league as one of the game’s stars. Some you can sort of see coming, but more often than not there are those who completely burst onto the scene out of left field. In the AFC in 2020, you could point to Bills quarterback Josh Allen leaping to superstar/MVP-caliber status last year as an example. To a lesser degree, even Jaguars undrafted rookie James Robinson came out of nowhere to become one of the better running backs in the league in 2020.