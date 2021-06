It is rather thought-provoking to see how the growing interest in conserving terrestrial megafauna (for example, the Bengal Tiger) is starkly different from the interest in preserving marine megafauna (sharks, rays, turtles, whales). Animals living in water are generally considered as "fisheries-related" and inherently tied to food consumption and livelihoods, although ecologically, a tiger and a shark are equally important for ensuring the balance of the natural world. Our failure to properly appreciate marine animals as animals with the right to thrive in their own habitats is directly shaping our perceptions of them as generators of food and livelihoods. This leads to conservation actions that often fail to adequately prioritise marine animals.