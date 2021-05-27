Cancel
While On-Set With Vogue, Hailey Bieber Shares Her Must-Have Summer Essentials

By Rachel Besse r
Vogue Magazine
For Vogue’s June/July 2021 issue, Hailey Bieber makes us all rethink what it means to get dressed for the beach. (There was knitwear! There were beads! See it all here!) While on set of the Southern California beach-set shoot, Bieber revealed her favorite go-to summer essentials with Vogue—from skincare products to must-have accessories. She shares which canvas tote bag she doesn’t worry about getting sandy at the beach. And Bieber also IDs which vitamin C serum and tinted sunscreen duo she uses to help protect her skin during the hot summer months. All these and more of Hailey Bieber’s seasonal essentials, here.

