City officials are making progress on building out the vision for a new major arterial roadway that offers drivers another north-south route in Round Rock. Kenney Fort Boulevard has been a part of the city’s transportation plans since the 1990s. It is envisioned to be a new six-lane roadway running parallel to A.W. Grimes Boulevard and Red Bud Lane and will initially be built between Old Settlers Boulevard and SH 45 N. The city’s long-term plan is to extend the road north to University Boulevard in the next decade, said Gary Hudder, director of the transportation department in Round Rock. Eventually the road will extend to Westinghouse Road as demand arises.