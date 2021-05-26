Bozeman's Bennett Hostetler named Summit League baseball player of the year

U.S. Ski & Snowboard honored Teddy Goggin, director of Team Summit’s freeski program, as national Freeski Development Coach of the Year. “It means a lot,” Goggin said. “This was a really big surprise. Every day when I go to work, my athletes blow my mind. Their momentum, their enthusiasm, their brains are infectious and on fire. A lot of credit is theirs because work is more than a joy.”