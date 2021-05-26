Bozeman's Bennett Hostetler named Summit League baseball player of the year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — North Dakota State shortstop Bennett Hostetler was chosen on Wednesday as the Summit League's baseball player of the year. Hostetler is a senior and a former American Legion standout with the Bozeman Bucks. Through 54 games, Hostetler has a league-best.394 batting average, eight home runs and 53 RBIs. He is slugging .596 and has an on-base percentage of .515, which also top the conference.406mtsports.com