Randall ‘Randy’ Paul Carrick – Fallowfield

Randall “Randy” Paul Carrick, 64, of Fallowfield, passed away unexpectedly on May 23, 2021. The son of the late James and Lena Kurnik Carrick, Randy was born on July 9, 1956, in Pittsburgh. For over 25 years, Randy worked at the Cleveland-Cliffs coke plant in Monessen. Randy is survived by his son, Michael Carrick; and daughter, Michelle (Jordon) Holmes; grandchildren, Alayna Carrick, Kaylee, Maximus and Brooklyn Holmes; his sister, Karen Carrick Fedor; brother, James (Kathy) Carrick Jr.; sister-in-law, Joyce (John) Rotheram; brother-in-law, Gary Broyles; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Randy was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Broyles Carrick; brother-in-law, Edward Pottgeiser; and his in-laws Carl and Doris Broyles. At Randy’s request, all services were held private for immediate family only. Internment was held at Monongahela Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to the SCHROCK-HOGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE INC. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schrock-hogan.com.