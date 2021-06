After facing decades of redevelopment Houston’s historic Fourth Ward, also known as Freedmen’s Town, was named the city’s first heritage district June 16. The new designation, recently developed through the Houston Planning Department, allows community members to establish a nonprofit fund for a neighborhood. Any donations can be spent on the public right-of-way such as streets and sidewalks. Organizers in the Freedmen's Town have fought for years to preserve the community’s heritage as a neighborhood built by Black Texans after the news of emancipation spread to the South.