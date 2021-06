See Dick paint. See Jane paint. Spot paints, too, and he pants. Spot is painting with his tail! See Dick and Jane and Spot paint. If the above passage sounds the least bit familiar, all signs point to the fact you are probably a baby boomer or older. The primers of “how to read” fame featured Dick, Jane, Spot and even Fluffy the cat. I’m allergic to cats so I left poor Fluffy on the sidelines. This trio of friends, especially Dick and Jane, engaged in all sorts of adventures but more than likely never learning how to paint. But what if they did? Learning how to read and create art at the same time could be problematic with one surely bound to suffer. But thanks to Dick and Jane, the issue never came to pass.