Monessen, PA

Arron Lee ‘Cat’ Davis – Monessen

 23 days ago

Arron Lee “Cat” Davis, 52, of Monessen, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in his home. He was born Sept. 6, 1968 to the late James Delmar Davis and Annette Clanford Davis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Keith Davis. “Cat,” as he was known to everyone, graduated from Monessen High School, Class of 1987, played football and was an avid Steelers fan. He loved family gatherings and being with his nieces and nephews. He had a smile that was contagious and his personality lit up any place he was a part of. “Cat” leaves to cherish his memory three brothers, James C. Davis of Latrobe, Percy A. Davis of Belle Vernon and Sean Diggs of Monessen; five sisters, Arlene (Lamont) White of Forest Hills, Catherine West Dean of Pittsburgh and Erica (Jeffrey) Gettemy and Sheena Majors, both of Monessen; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021, at WILLIAM R. TAYLOR FUNERAL HOME, 645 McMahon Ave., Monessen, PA 15062, 724-684-4877. Officiating his services will be Bishop William C. Bass of Gate of Heaven Church of God in Christ, Monessen.

