The EST of WWE Bianca Belair came out to the ring during tonight's SmackDown to address those who have been critical of her throughout her career, though she also addressed the current thorn in her side before the segment was over. That would be Bayley, who after an impassioned promo from Belair about what she's gone through and overcome was called out for a match. Belair admitted that Bayley's shrill laugh was getting under her skin a bit, and she wants to close the book on Bayley for good, so she challenged Bayley to a match at Hell in a Cell.