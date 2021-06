Shares of Tesla Inc. rallied 2.9% in premarket trading Tuesday, putting them on track for a third-straight gain, after data out of China showed a rebound in the electric vehicle maker's sales last month. The China Passenger Car Association said overnight that sales of passenger cars in May rose 1% from a year ago to 1.62 million vehicles, while sales of EVs soared 177% to 185,000. Tesla sold 21,936 EVs made in Shanghai in China in May, up from 11,671 in April. Tesla also exported 11,527 made-in-Shanghai EVs in May. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said the numbers suggest Tesla...