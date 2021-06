Some rookies can be caught off guard as they transition from college to the NFL, struggling with the speed of the game. Jets second-round pick Elijah Moore is not one of them. "Surprising? Not for real," Moore said. "I had dudes like A.J. [Brown] and D.K. [Metcalf] give me examples and critiques on what it would be like. I definitely had my ears open to that, but football is football. At the end of the day, I know this game is going to be played at a higher level here, but you have to adjust. I'm here for a reason."