Arizona Basketball adds Georgia guard, Justin Kier
With the Arizona Basketball roster continuing to take form for next season, the Wildcats have added Georgia guard transfer, Justin Kier for 2021-22. As the month’s pass, we are getting closer and closer to the start of Arizona Basketball season and officially kicking off the Tommy Lloyd era in Tucson. However, as the team continues to take form, the Wildcats have added another piece for 2021-22 in incoming transfer guard, Justin Kier.zonazealots.com