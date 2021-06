BOSTON (AP) -- With five minutes left and his New York Islanders bleeding away their three-goal lead, coach Barry Trotz called a timeout and told his players to breathe. "He just calmed everyone down," said forward Josh Bailey, who had a goal and an assist in the 5-4 victory that gave New York a 3-2 lead in the second-round series. "He told us to apply pressure, not sit back. Just getting everyone focused. You need that at certain times, and I thought that was a good time."