Biden Urges Cease-fire in Ethiopia's Tigray, Says Rights Abuses 'Must End'
U.S. President Joe Biden condemned the six-month conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region Wednesday, calling for a cease-fire and declaring that human rights abuses "must end." "I am deeply concerned by the escalating violence and the hardening of regional and ethnic divisions in multiple parts of Ethiopia," Biden said in a White House statement. "The large-scale human rights abuses taking place in Tigray, including widespread sexual violence, are unacceptable and must end."www.voanews.com